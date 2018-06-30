Liberia: Civil Servants Resolve to Sustain Their Union

Civil Servants across the country have resolved to sustain their umbrella organization, 'the Civil Servants Union of Liberia (CSUL) by making monthly contributions of LD$100 each to the organization's for the effective running of the Union.

In their resolution at the end of a two-day national congress held June 27-28, 2018 at the Centennial Pavilion in central Monrovia, delegates from various government ministries and agencies agreed that LD$100 will be deducted from their monthly salary by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and remitted to the account of the CSUL.

In the 13-count resolution, the civil servants urged their Union's leadership to remain vigilant in protecting and defending government employees' rights and take measures to address the current acute transportation difficulties being faced by civil servants.

The CSUL leadership in the resolution said it intends to purchase three modern buses to address the acute transportation difficulties being faced by civil servants, construct a health center in Monrovia and establish an insurance company that will effectively provide coverage for government employees.

The CSUL leadership further said it will only subscribe to the merit system for appointments and promotions in government and vowed to ensure that employment; retirement, transfer; suspension and dismissal of any civil servants would be in line with the Civil Service Standing Orders.

"Our leadership shall provide skills training opportunities for would-be retirees to give them marketable skills and hope capacity building initiatives for civil servants would be prioritized and institutionalized to enhance performance" the resolution added.

"The discretional authority delegated by successive Presidents to political appointees having oversight over civil servants should be abolished and discouraged" the resolution recommended.

The Civil Servants Union at the same time called on government to commit itself to consolidating the Decent Work Act and the Civil Service Standing Orders in order to harmonize the labor laws of Liberia.

The delegates at the same time want their leadership to work with the CSA to complete the Civil Service Reform Process across government ministries and agencies so as to avoid pay disparities.

Meanwhile, the CSUL leadership has promised to construct its own national headquarters now that government workers have embarked on the process of supporting their umbrella organization.