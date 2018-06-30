Kenya: Mutamba Eyes 15 Goals, Trophy With Sofapaka

Nairobi — Sofapaka new signing Piston Mutamba says he targets a minimum of 15 goals this season adding that he wants to help the 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions fight for at least one trophy this season.

Mutamba signed early June from Wazito FC has scored thrice for the club, twice in the league and once in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield. His total tally for the season in the league is seven.

"I am pushing to score more goals because the minimum bar I have set myself is to score at least 15 and be among the league's top scorers at the end of the season. Also, I want to keep my place in the national team and to do that I need to keep scoring," Mutamba who made his debut with Harambee Stars this year noted.

He has settled in quick at the club and has become a mainstay in a forward line that has Stephen Waruru and Kepha Aswani, who were among the league's top three scorers last season.

"I have settled in fast because of the kind of welcome Sofapaka have given me. It has been very easy because of the support of the coaches and players. Now I want to repay their faith to help them clinch a trophy," he said.

"When I came in, they told me that one of their targets is to win at least one trophy and I will do my best to help them achieve that. We have a chance in both the Shield and the League and we have to be at our best," the lanky forward further noted.

Mutamba will come up against his former employers on Saturday afternoon when Sofapaka take on Wazito at the Camp Toyoyo Ground in Nairobi's Jericho estate and he will seek to add his goal tally.

Sofapaka are looking to bridge the gap between them and leaders Gor who established a 15-point gulf with their 1-0 win over Sony Sugar on Friday evening.

Wazito on their end have had a disastrous spell failing to win any of their last seven games and sit bottom of the standings. The first leg meeting ended in a 1-0 victory for Wazito and Sofapaka will be coming in for revenge.

In other league matches set for this weekend, third placed Mathare United who have picked three successive draws will be away to Bandari in Mombasa looking to bounce back to winning ways and revive their faint title hopes.

Mathare have been on a rebuilding of sorts with goalkeeper David Okello and James Situma included in the match day squad and expected to make a debut.

Bandari on their end have been silent in the mid-season transfer market and will be out to ensure they get a win to squeeze into the top three. History does not favor the dockers against Mathare as they have won only one of their last 15 meetings with Mathare winning seven and the rest ending in draws.

Of the seven wins Mathare have recorded against ken Odhiambo's men three have been in Mombasa while they have picked a point off the Coastal city four times. They have never lost.

Elsewhere in Mumias, a relatively new look Tusker FC take on Vihiga United, head coach Robert Matano under pressure to pick the side up from the rubbles.

The brewers are 10th in the standings with a paltry 24 points, but mid-season transfer activity that has seen the arrival of new players led by Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi might spur them on.

KPL Saturday fixtures

Wazito v Sofapaka (Toyoyo), Bandari v Mathare United (Mombasa), Chemelil Sugar v Nakumatt (Chemelil), Vihiga United v Tusker FC (Mumias).

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm