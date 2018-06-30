Kenya: Mike Sonko Finally Speaks On Deadly Gikomba Fire

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe cause of Gikomba market fire that killed 15 people and left more than 70 injured.

Governor Sonko said that a multi-agency team will be formed to investigate the cause of the fire, adding that the county government will work closely with DCI to unearth the cause of perennial fire incidents.

"My administration together with the DCI is probing the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire as well come up with long-term solutions to the perennial fire disasters at Gikomba market," said Governor Sonko.

He was speaking on Friday when he visited survivors of the Gikomba fire at the Kenya National Hospital.

Mr Sonko's visit comes after his absence was noted when leaders, majority of them from Nairobi, rushed to the fire scene on Thursday.

"We want Nairobi to be a safe place to invest and live in. We cannot allow our people to die in fire outbreaks. We must get a solution," he said.