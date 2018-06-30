Africa: Team-By-Team Guide to the Last 16

Brazil fans visit the Red Square ahead of their team's match, in Moscow, Russia, 27 June 2018. Brazil will face Serbia in their FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA
Fixtures for the last 16
30 June
16:00 France vs Argentina
20:00 Uruguay vs Portugal
1 July
16:00 Spain vs Russia
20:00 Croatia vs Denmark
2 July
16:00 Brazil vs Mexico
20:00 Belgium vs Japan
3 July
16:00 Sweden vs Switzerland
20:00 Colombia vs England
All matches will be live on SuperSport and SABC 1. Times are listed as South African.
Team-by-team overview and head-to-head stats
France vs Argentina
In a World Cup where almost everything has been unpredictable, pre-tournament favourites Argentina are under a Mont Blanc of pressure against a French side who have not yet hit their straps.
Head-to-head, the South Americans hold the aces with six wins, three draws and two losses. They've met twice in World Cups (1930 and 1978) with Argentina winning both matches.
Francey that
Didier Deschamps' team head into the fixture having played out the worst game of the group stages - a woeful 0-0 draw against Denmark. The coach doesn't seem to...