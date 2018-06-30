Africa: Team-By-Team Guide to the Last 16

Brazil fans visit the Red Square ahead of their team's match, in Moscow, Russia, 27 June 2018. Brazil will face Serbia in their FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Fixtures for the last 16

30 June

16:00 France vs Argentina

20:00 Uruguay vs Portugal

1 July

16:00 Spain vs Russia

20:00 Croatia vs Denmark

2 July

16:00 Brazil vs Mexico

20:00 Belgium vs Japan

3 July

16:00 Sweden vs Switzerland

20:00 Colombia vs England

All matches will be live on SuperSport and SABC 1. Times are listed as South African.

Team-by-team overview and head-to-head stats

France vs Argentina

In a World Cup where almost everything has been unpredictable, pre-tournament favourites Argentina are under a Mont Blanc of pressure against a French side who have not yet hit their straps.

Head-to-head, the South Americans hold the aces with six wins, three draws and two losses. They've met twice in World Cups (1930 and 1978) with Argentina winning both matches.

Read the full preview here.

Francey that

Didier Deschamps' team head into the fixture having played out the worst game of the group stages - a woeful 0-0 draw against Denmark. The coach doesn't seem to...