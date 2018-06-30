30 June 2018

Kenya: Multi-Agency Team Seeks Answers to Frequent Gikomba Fires

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said the police service will spare no efforts to establish the cause of recent fires in Gikomba and Korogocho markets.

He said police were determined to bring to an end the frequent fires which some traders have attributed to business rivalry.

"I'm aware that the Inspector General of the National Police Service and the police teams are conducting investigations on these fires that we've seen in Nairobi," Matiangi assured on Friday.

"When investigations are done we'll make public the report and if there's any crime that has been committed, the perpetrators will be dealt with according to the law," he added.

Matiangi said he had held a consultative meeting with Nairobi lawmakers with a view of finding a solution to perennial fires in the two markets as investigations continue.

"Over a period of time they've been too many of such incidents and that is why we are determined to engage these leaders on these matters," he pointed.

While ventilating on concerns over frequent fires in the two markets, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said on Friday a multi-agency team had been put in place to investigate the cause of the fire in Gikomba market on Wednesday which had by Friday night claimed 16 victims.

At least 70 survivors of the fire incident are still recuperating.

Sonko said the team included detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families that lost their loved ones during the unfortunate incident. We ask them for their patience as we investigate the matter," Governor Sonko remarked after visiting victims of the Gikomba market fire at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Sonko said the main focus of the multi-agency team would be to examine claims that the Wednesday fire could have been an arson case.

He pledged to assured the affected traders that the county government was committed to enhancing the business environment in the city.

