Egypt: Sisi Greets Egyptians On 5th Anniversary of June 30 Revolution

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted on Saturday that the Egyptian people hampered during the June 30 Revolution a wave of extremism and division that was sweeping the region.

Delivering a speech to the nation on the 5th anniversary of the June 30 Revolution, Sisi said millions of Egyptian women, men, elderly and youths launched the revolution to announce that there is no place among them for any conspirator or traitor.

Five years ago, the Egyptians decided to unite with their national institutions as they were aware that great challenges should be confronted, the president said.

The president said the previous years since 2011 have posed three main challenges to Egypt and the Arab region: the absence of security and political stability, the spread of terrorism and armed violence in addition to an economic collapse.

Each Egyptian has to be proud of what the country has achieved in facing these three challenges in a record time, Sisi said.

The president noted that the State's pillars have been consolidated and the country's national institutions have been rebuilt in a way that led to establishing political stability.

Commenting on terrorism and armed violence, Sisi asserted that the Armed Forces and police, provided with unparalleled public support, have managed to halt the spread of terrorism and hunt it down wherever it is.