Ethiopia: No Excuses for Damages On Heritages

Our history has a lot of significance in the overall life of the current generation. It is the source of pride, inspiration, national consensus. Moreover, it has estimable value economically.

The extent to which we earn all these benefits depends on the level of attention we gave to them. If we do not value them and provide the necessary protection, no one else will. We would not also reap both the social and economic benefit from them.

Ethiopia has several historical heritages that are registered by the United Nations Education Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO). Apart from building the image of the nation, the registration of the heritages by UNESCO has undoubtedly contributed to the flow of tourists to the country.

Yet we still have to work more on our historical heritages so that they can attain the required recognition from UNESCO and garner the potential benefits.

However the way many of the heritages are handled today raises concern. The problem in handling the heritages starts from the way the heritages are discovered, studied and registered among others.

For example the historical houses of Empress Taitu and all related buildings are currently found almost dilapidated. By looking at the level of damage they have faced no one would guess that the houses once up on a time belonged to such great historical figure of the nation. Currently the houses are inhabited by people who pay small amount of rent to the local administration.

Such destruction of historical heritages is not limited to the houses and related facilities of Empress Taitu. In Addis Ababa alone such historical places and building are currently found in danger in various sub cities.

But all these problems occurred in spite of the people's awareness that they were historical houses. The government has however adequate organizational structure and relevant human resource at all levels who are in charge of following up such heritages. Hence there are ample reasons to blame the lack of attention in securing the safety of the heritages.

One of the problems mentioned by the authorities in alleviating the problems is shortage of housing to resettle those who are residing in the historical heritages. To make things worse those residing in the houses are people of low-income status who could not afford to maintain the houses properly. Lack of budget and skill could also be forwarded as excuses for the negligence of protecting the heritages. Moreover, maintaining the houses is a task that requires special care and skills so as to avoid altering the original looks of the buildings.

However, losing the heritages for good is not worth all the costs that are required to keep them. Hence the more people stay in the house the worse would be the likelihood of the houses being handed over to the next generation.

Therefore all relevant government offices and responsible citizens should avoid all excuses that are holding back efforts of providing the necessary care for the heritages and rush with time to rescue them from the ensuing irrecoverable loss.