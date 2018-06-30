Egypt: FM Calls for Reaching Political Solution to Libyan Crisis

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Friday called for reaching an inter-Libyan political solution to the ongoing crisis in the country, stressing the UN pivotal role in this regard.

Also, he underlined the importance of allowing different political parties in Libya to take the helm of the country's affairs, away from any foreign interference, Spokesman for the Foreign Minister Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

Shoukry made the remarks during a meeting with his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Taher Siala on the sidelines of the ongoing preparatory meetings of the AU summit in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, the spokesman added.

The meeting touched on efforts exerted to settle the Libyan crisis, the spokesman said.

During the meeting, Shoukry underlined the key role played by Egypt to sponsor a dialogue among Libyan political parties to entrench the pillars of the Libyan state and strengthen the role of Libyan national institutions, the spokesman said.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments in the Libyan arena and efforts to achieve national consensus among all Libyan parties, the spokesman clarified.

They probed the mechanism by which the Central Bank of Libya runs oil sale revenues, especially in light of attempts by militiamen in the country to take control of oil fields.

MENA