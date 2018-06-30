Tunisia: Poetry Recital Event At Launch of Abou El-Kacem Chebbi Chair for Poetry

Tunis/Tunisia — Abou El-Kacem Chebbi Chair for Poetry was officially launched Friday at the City of Culture, Tunis, in the presence of President of the Republic Béji Caïd Essebsi.

The chair is an initiative by Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Cultural Foundation which bears the name of its founder and president, Kuwaiti poet Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain.

A poetry recital event was held with the participation of fourteen Arab poets, including seven from Tunisia such as Adam Fathi and Moncef Mezghani, and seven others from Kuwait (2), Egypt, Iraq, Morocco, Oman and Syria.

Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain expressed gratefulness for Tunisia for having hosted the launch of this event before reading a short poem inspired by Chebbi's work.

He also said the foundation donated thousands of literary books to the City of Culture.

The creation of this chair is the fruit of reflection with President Caid Essebsi since 2015.

This chair is "rather unique" in spite of the existence of some 150 others created by the foundation across the globe and dedicated to the Arab language.

The Abou El-Kacem Chebbi Chair is tailored for Tunisia with its activities reaching out to the whole Arab world.

Minister of Cultural Affairs Mohamed Zine El Abidine said the Chair is of capital importance for Tunisia , given the partnership with Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Cultural Foundation which opens up horizons for expanded communication among Arab poets.

The chair needs to be structured to be a sustainable organisation, he added.