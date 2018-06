Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia beat Guinea 94-54 on Friday evening in a 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup second qualification tournament Group A game in Rades (June 29- July 1).

The national men's team defeated Mali (101-40) and Cameroon (67-66) in the first tournament held last February in Yaoundé.

The top three teams in each group qualify for the second round.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup is set for August 31- September 15.