Kenya: There Will Be No Leakage of National Exams, CS Amina Says

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says this year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results will be announced from the school which will register the best performance.

Speaking Saturday at Mang'u High School where she attended the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA)'s launch of the Kijani movement, an initiative aimed at planting fruit trees in schools around the country as part of efforts to grow the country's tree cover to around 10 per cent, Ms Mohamed warned 2018 candidates against being lured into believing that the examination has leaked.

EXAM PAPERS

"We must make sure that the exams are a reflection of your hard work. I don't want anybody to cheat you that they know what will be in those exam papers. I can tell you tell you today and without any fear of contradiction that nobody in this country knows what [will] be in the exam papers," said the CS.

She said it is unfortunate that students capable of performing well in the national exams had had their exams cancelled after they wrote the wrong answers, having fallen prey to the confusion that is brought by people selling fake exam papers.

She appealed to all candidates to report anyone attempting to sell them purported exam leakages to the police for action.

"Anyone who comes to you please send them away; call the police don't let them ruin your future," the CS told the candidates.

FRUIT TREES

At least 400 fruit trees were planted in the school, among them mango, avocado and orange trees.

KEPSA deputy CEO Rachael Muthoga said the Kijani movement also aims at diversifying the meals eaten by students in schools in a bid to improve their nutritional and dietary needs.

Bidco Africa Chairman Vimal Shah said members of KEPSA will guarantee a ready market for the excess fruits produced from the trees donated to schools.

"In case schools are unable to consume all the fruits, the private sector will guarantee a market for them," said Mr Shah.