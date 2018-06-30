Egypt: Interior Min. Honors Policemen in Security Post in New Cairo

Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq honored a number of police officers manning a security checkpoint in 90th Street in New Cairo, as a sign of his appreciation to their efforts and vigilance while performing their duty and their good treatment of citizens, as well as maintaining security and stability.

In a statement issued by the ministry, Tawfiq praised the vigilance of the policemen and their keenness to perform their duty with seriousness, dedication, sincerity and readiness to respond to any emergency situations.

The honorees thanked the minister, underlining that this honor is an incentive for them and their colleagues to undertake their duties with more dedication to maintain homeland security.

MENA