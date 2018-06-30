Egypt: Parl't Speaker Calls On Germany to Facilitate Tourist Travel to Egypt

Speaker of the House of Representatives Ali Abdel Aal called on Germany to facilitate tourist travel to Egypt, as the Egyptian society nowadays is witnessing unprecedented state of security and stability.

These remarks came on Friday during Abdel Aal's meeting with Sebastian Münzenmaier, the head of the Bundestag's Tourism Committee.

Abdel Aal also urged the German leadership to introduce an amendment to the German Travel Tax Act that imposed tax on every departure from a German airport or airfield and every passenger and encouraging the cultural tourism.

Abdel Aal posted him on Egypt's efforts in combating terrorism and illegal immigration, as well as the latest developments related to the Comprehensive Operation Sinai 2018.

Abdel Aal also underlined that the state does not only defend its security, but also the security of the Middle East and Europe.

Egypt and Germany suffered from terrorist groups, a matter that necessitated their bilateral cooperation to face this common threat, he added.

As for fighting illegal immigration, he said that the House of Representatives had passed a law to combat illegal immigration.

He invited Münzenmaier to visit Egypt to stand on the state of stability in the country.

For his part, the German parliamentarian said the German tourists are interested in spending their holidays in Egypt, stressing that promoting tourism to Egypt is a top priority.

He also lauded the development of the Egyptian airports' infrastructure, especially Hurghada Airport.

He also asserted his country's keenness on boosting cooperation with Egypt in fighting terrorism, Münzenmaier said.

