Egypt's Saif Issa Wins Silver Medal At Mediterranean Games

Egyptian Taekwondo player Saif Issa won Friday a silver medal at under-80 kg competition at the Mediterranean Games, hosted by the Spanish city of Tarragona from June 22 to July 1.

Issa has won his silver medal in the semi-finals of the competition against Turkish Taekwondo player Younis Sari (16-6) before losing in a tough final against Raul Garcia Martinez (14-17).

Meanwhile, Ramadan Darwish has qualified for the final round in the 100kg weight category of the judo competition in the 2018 Mediterranean Games, currently held in Spain.

Moreover, Egypt's Olympic champion Hedaya Malak qualified for the semi-finals of the 67kg weight category of the taekwondo contest after beating her Serbian counterpart 3-0.

MENA