Seychelles Celebrates 42nd Anniversary of Indepence With National Day Parade

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, attended the National Day Parade at Stad Linite yesterday evening to commemorate the 42nd Anniversary of Indepence.

The military parade began with the symbolic presence of the powers of the Republic standing alongside President Faure and Vice-President Vincent Meriton for the Presidential Salute. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable Nicholas Prea, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Francis MacGregor, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Dr Mathilda Twomey, Designated Minister Macsuzy Mondon, Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, Honourable Charles Decommarmond, Chief of Defence Forces Brigadier Leopold Payet and Commissioner of Police, Mr Kishnan Labonte were present.

This year's celebrations were also attended by the Guest of Honour for the 42nd anniversary of Seychelles' Independence, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, currently in Seychelles on an official visit.

The 2018 parade comprised of numerous platoons including Millitary, Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Seychelles National Youth Council, Young Citizens and Scouts. International platoons included Reunion, Mauritius and India accompanied by the brass band.

Following the Parade, the audience present experienced an air show led by helicopters of Zil Air, followed by a Seychelles Air Force aircraft and Island Development Company (IDC) Dornier. The ceremony also included a reflection presented by SIFCO representatives and a song entitled 'Pilye Mon Lavi' performed by local artist Mr Jones Camille.

Guests present also enjoyed a special show 'Mon Pei', a poetic musical, tracing the history of Seychelles from its origins to the present time. The event concluded with the customary light show and fireworks.

