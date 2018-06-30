30 June 2018

Egyptian, Ugandan FMs Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks on Friday with his Ugandan counterpart Sam Kutesa on the sidelines of their participation in meetings of the African Union's Executive Council in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott.

Spokesman for the ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said Shoukry thanked Kutesa for his country's concession to host the African Union Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (AU PCRD) meeting for the sake of Egypt.

He underlined that Egypt looks forward to expediting the implementation of what was agreed upon during the activities of the joint committee meeting between the two countries, especially the establishment of a joint farm and a 4 MW solar power plant in Uganda.

He also proposed the establishment of a joint businessmen council to boost Egyptian-Ugandan cooperation in all fields.

For his part, Kutesa praised relations between Egypt and Uganda, saying his country is looking forward to develop ties with Egypt in all fields.

He also wished success for Egypt in its presidency of the African Union in 2019, inquiring about the priorities of the Egyptian presidency in this regard.

The meeting also focused on regional issues, such as the situation in South Sudan, in light of the latest developments concerning the signing of a ceasefire agreement in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

In addition, the meeting dealt with negotiations concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and the agenda of the AU summit meeting.

