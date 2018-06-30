Africa: Masisi Misses AU Summit

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi will miss the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union to be held in Nouakchott, Mauritania from July 1-2.

President Masisi was scheduled to leave for Nouakchott today (June 30).

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation says the trip has been cancelled due to unexpected technical maintenance works required on the Presidential aircraft, OK 1.

The release says the ministry has explored alternative travel arrangements and the costs of travel were prohibitive.

In light of the above, it says the President has designated Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Unity Dow, to represent Botswana at the AU Summit.

Minister Dow and other senior government officials are already in Nouakchott for the summit.

The minister and her delegation are expected back home on July 4.

Source : BOPA