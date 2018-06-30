30 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Max Appointed As Bheki Cele's Special Advisor

Tagged:

Related Topics

Member of the Western Cape legislature and former provincial police commissioner Lennit Max on Saturday announced his appointment as special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

In a statement on Saturday, he invited the media to a press conference to be held on Monday to expand on his new assignment.

He would also address "the call by President Ramaphosa for all South Africans to contribute to the ethos and success of thuma mina".

He was most recently employed as a provincial legislature member for the Democratic Alliance.

News24 was unable to reach him to confirm if he was leaving the party.

EWN reported on Saturday that Max would explain his relationship with the DA and the legislature going forward at the briefing on Monday.

Three years ago, Max lost the battle to run the DA in the Western Cape when almost 70% of the delegates charged with choosing a new leader voted for Patricia De Lille.

He also recently lost the same position to Bonginkosi Madikizela in October 2017, when the party voted to replace De Lille.

Before joining the party, he was the provincial police commissioner between 1999 and 2003 and has a variety of qualifications in policing and law.

Source: News24

South Africa

'It Is My Obligation to Share the Untold Truth' - Makwakwa Wants to Testify Before SARS Inquiry

Former acting SARS chief operations officer Jonas Makwakwa says he wants to testify before the commission of inquiry… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.