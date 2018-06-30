Egypt: Interior Ministry Launches Campaigns to Reduce Foodstuffs Prices By 20-30%

Ministry of Interior has launched a campaign to offer foodstuffs at 20-30% less prices than their peers in markets.

The head of the general department of the supply and trade police has inspected a number of chain markets participating in the initiative to follow up the commodities offered.

The visit comes upon directives from the interior minister to take the necessary measures to confront price hikes and ease the burden on citizens.

It also goes in line with campaigns launched by the supply and trade police to combat trade cheating and seize commodities that are unfit for human consumption.