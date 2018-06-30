30 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 3 Construction Workers Injured As Formwork Collapses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three construction workers are in hospital after being injured when formwork collapsed on top of them in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, paramedics say.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said its paramedics responded to reports of a building that had collapsed in the Bluff, Durban at 15:00.

"Reports from the scene indicate that three construction workers were injured when formwork collapsed on top of them. The patients were pulled to safety," Herbst said.

The injured were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

Source: News24

South Africa

Land - the People Speak - Race Relations Take Centre Stage in Thohyandou

Race relations were placed under the spotlight at the last of the public hearings on land expropriation in Limpopo on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.