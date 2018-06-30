South Africa: 3 Construction Workers Injured As Formwork Collapses

Three construction workers are in hospital after being injured when formwork collapsed on top of them in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, paramedics say.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said its paramedics responded to reports of a building that had collapsed in the Bluff, Durban at 15:00.

"Reports from the scene indicate that three construction workers were injured when formwork collapsed on top of them. The patients were pulled to safety," Herbst said.

The injured were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

Source: News24