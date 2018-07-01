Liberia: Country Giant Returns to Blue Home

President George M. Weah and the leadership of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) are keen on keeping the grass-root party together. Weah's stance to appoint a predominantly youthful domestic cabinet demonstrates his genuine desire to empower young people. Weah's CDC campaigned on a message of change and hope for a dominant youthful population during the last elections. Youth constitute more than 62% of Liberia's voting population.

Since 2005, the CDC has had the backing of the young people. Coming from a background in football, there is no denial that President Weah has commended so much support from across the world and domestically.

Mulbah Morlu, the man credited for helping to mobilize millions of partisans from mostly slum communities, as well as rural communities for 12 years was appointed Chairman by the National Executive Committee of the ruling party five months ago. Morlu isn't taking the job lightly. He wants to ensure that his party is able to keep its youthful base. Morlu has also been ensuring that regular engagements with partisans at the Party's headquarters remain into force. The CDC Chairman tells a New Liberia (NL) interview that there was no better time to keep the partisans confident and hopeful than now. "We've got so much at hand at the moment. For 12 years we told our people that we can make a better case for them. We are doing just that. Our President has achieved so much in no time that makes me proud;" Morlu told an exclusive interview on Thursday June 28, 2018.

Morlu said members of the governing party have been asked to join a funfair and one day jamboree at the headquarters of the CDC on Saturday June 30, 2018. "This is not going to be a formal program. We will be converging our partisans for a one day interactive funfair and outdoor jamboree with their president," Morlu told New Liberia. Dubbed Pro-poor Day, Chairman Morlu said the one day program will witness different festive activities. Weah All Stars (WAS) will lock horns with Coalition All Stars in a football encounter which promises to see fireworks; as the Chief Executive will lead the attack for his side. Eating contest, checkup, ludo, cheese and scrabble games will be played in random places across the CDC headquarters. An all-day musical jamboree is expected will spice up the rest of the evening.

The CDC Chairman who was imprisoned 16 times and faced multiple life threatening attacks ever since he joined the grass-root party said, he does not want his people who were in the field to ensuring his party secures a much need victory after years of intense political struggle lose hope and faith in the cause they were ready to die for. Morlu said his conviction has been renewed by President Weah's consistency. "I am hopeful for each day that breaks. This President has demonstrated repeatedly that our cause is not thwarted or compromised. See the kind of work he has done within no time- this calls for celebrations;" Morlu said in a passionate tone.

Morlu said the CDC has extended olive branches to partisans who left the party many years ago to come home, and wants them to turn up for the one day show down. He said CDC as a ruling party is also inviting other opposition political parties to form party of the 'Pro-poor Day. ' "No matters what happens, other political actors and leaders are a part of the government and the nation as a whole. This is what we fought for many years. We cannot start creating a divided Liberia, or, do things like business as usual; Morlu said.

The CDC according to its Chairman wants to create a national sense of belonging and re-engender a spirit of unity and reconciliation. Morlu said the Liberian leader will spent the entire day interacting with people. He said it is expected that people from the 17 political districts across Montserrado will turn out en mass to join their leader.

Morlu dedicates his life

Morlu is not looking for a new political home after his party hopefully secures a 12 year democratic rule. He said, dedicating his entire life time to party stewardship was not a problem. He is hopeful that Liberians will see a new Liberia under a CDC led government.

Said Morlu: "My life is dedicated to the party. No matter when and how God calls me I want to be remembered as a man who fought for social justice and civil liberties for all Liberians. I want to be buried with a CDC flag covering my casket."

The CDC Chairman said he is not moved by the many attacks coming at the government by political opponents. He thinks the work already done by President Weah will silence the government's critics in time. He told New Liberia that he has always believed in the life and ideology of President Weah. The Liberian President's slum upbringing puts him at a certain measure with a vast majority of the people. "He comes from a humbled background. He sees everyone as somebody, which is why our party is so strong and we commend the kind of support we do," the CDC Chairman said.

Like President Weah, the CDC chairman thinks there is an urgent need to address issues of healthcare, roads connectivity, youth empowerment, basic social services, like power and pipe born water for the ordinary people. President Weah has also announced an $8 million dollars housing project for rural dwellers. He says he is passionate about giving poor of the poorest a decent life thorough better housing.

Following his inauguration on January 22 this year, the former World Footballer of the year, who was raised in the slums of Monrovia said it was time to give back a life to the poor people. He said, past leaders have had a cosmetic approach to addressing issues facing the impoverished people of Liberia. Weah early childhood is his best card. Unlike most of his opponents, he sees the people in him. He doesn't want to repeat the mistakes of the past. During the first state of the nation address to the National Legislature, President Weah announced that he would cut his salaries and benefits by 25%. He said monies from the cut would go to fund special projects in the national budget.

Repairing the Broken Liberian Economy

The new government inherited a broken economy. Inflation is at a record high and the Liberian currency is in a free-fall. Unemployment is high while the prices of basic commodities remain a big challenge for poor families. The prices of some of Liberia's key export have nosedived on the world market. Iron ore and rubber, were the highest contributors to Liberia's revenue envelope. President Weah told a crowded stadium that he was cognizant of the road ahead, but promised to fix it.

Early this month, President Weah ordered that the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) reduce the tariff on key commodities, especially food products. More than 2,500 different commodities were affected. President Weah thinks, poor families should not bear the blunt of economic shocks which are precipitated by high exchange rate. This pronouncement, though not fully into effects, have assured the population that the President is matching his words by action. On the brink of the traffic reduction of commodities, LRA also reduced the price of clearing containers from $13,000 to $4,000 accounting for more than 300% reduction. This pronouncement has relieved importers of a huge economic burden, and has restored confidence.

Additionally, over the last five months, the Liberian government committed more than 30 million United States dollars to paying domestic debts to vendors. This has helped in strengthening local businesses, especially Liberian owned. According to economists, giving stimulus to local businesses will help reduce the shocks facing the economy.

The government has also been making interventions with regards to the exchange rate. Over the last five months, the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has infused more than $25 Million Dollars into the Economy to stabilize the high exchange rate. Though the impact of some of these key interventions may not be immediate, due to several factors like trade deficit and other external shocks, there are prospects of growth according to international bodies. For instance, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Liberia fiscal books could be in blue if wasteful spending is cut and resources are redirected to capital investments.