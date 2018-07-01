30 June 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: President of Republic Arrives in Nouakchott to Partake in 31st African Union Summit

Nouakchott (Mauritania) — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, arrived in Mauritania capital Nouakchott, to take part in the 31st ordinary session of African Union Heads of State and Government.

The President of the republic was greeted at Oumtounsy International Airport by Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz, accompanied by the President of the Mauritanian National Assembly and members of the Government, the Director of the office of the President of the Republic of Mauritania, the Commander of the Special Forces of the President of the Republic of Mauritania, the Governor of the West Nouakchott, and President of the urban group of Nouakchott..

He was also greeted by different artistic groups reflecting Mauritanian cultural diversity and African particularity.

The President of the Republic is accompanied by a delegation comprising Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Salem Ould Salek, Secretary General of National Union of Women, Fatima Al-Mahdi, Minister Delegate for Africa, Hamdi Al-Khalil Mayara, Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Lamine Baali, Ambassador to Cuba, Malainin Tghana, Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malainin Lakhal, and Director of the Africa Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moussa Ablal.

