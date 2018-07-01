Rwanda: More Business Opportunities for Nyanza Dwellers As 3500 Households Get Electricity

Residents and local leaders in the four sectors of Kigoma, Muyira, Kibilizi and Ntyazo in Nyanza District have welcomed the development, saying the new connections will bring the number of connected people to almost double.

Ntoranyi Edmond is 54 years old and was recently one of the lucky beneficiaries who were given homes in the new IDP model village in Mututu sector in Nyanza District

To him, the new connections have more than made their lives full and he can hardly hide the excitement.

"We were recently given these beautiful homes that are furnished but with no electricity which was a big problem. Today am really happy that this village has been connected to the National grid and I can't thank the government enough" says Ntoranyi.

Many residents in Mututu sector plus schools and hospitals and other small business entrepreneurs have welcomed the electricity connections and are optimistic that services are going to get better.

Benimana Ephram, an accountant at Mututu health center, said that for many years the health center was struggling with power problems when it came to treating patients at night.

"Without electricity, it was hard for us and a lot of money was spent on petrol for the generator which would sometimes breakdown during the night. We are happy to have got on-grid electricity because it is making our work easier and even the lives of our patients mostly women who come at night to give birth are safer now" said Benimana.

The local leaders in the area are also optimistic that the new connections are going to bring development and will improve the lives of many people in the area.

Habineza Jean Batiste the Executive Secretary of Kibilizi sector, said that previously only one sector was connected to the national grid which was deterring development in the area.

"We are optimistic that lives will be improved because even today, just a few days after connecting the sectors, we can see many new created jobs such as welding, hair dressing and others thanks to the electricity." said Habineza

At least 3500 households from Nyanza District have already been connected to the grid, an initiative that is expected to improve livelihoods in the area, according to Kayibanda Omar the manager of REG branch in Nyanza District

"This project started in 2017 and will connect a total of 5114 households in the four sectors of Amayaga area in Nyanza District including Kigom, Muyira, Kibirizi and Nytazo. Currently we've already connected 3500 houses " says Kayibanda

Kayibanda added that among the 77,522 households of Nyanza District, 16,421 households (21%) are connected to the national grid while 4660 (6%)are using off-grid solutions, mainly solar home systems. The total access rate is 27.7% of all households.

According to Kayibanda, REG has many upcoming projects to increase the access rate in order to meet the Government's target of 100% access in Rwanda by the year 2024.