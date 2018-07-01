South Africa: ANC Gauteng Regional Office Bearers Announced As Regional Conferences Conclude

Regional office bearers for the Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) were elected during regional conferences that began on Friday.
Regional conferences are expected to conclude on Sunday, excluding the Sedibeng region conference, which started on Saturday. The Sedibeng regional conference is expected to continue overnight.
Meetings were halted earlier this month because of "outstanding matters".
The elected regional leadership collective was congratulated by the party and have been mandated "to champion the implementation of radical socio-economic transformation in the regions of Ekurhuleni and Greater Johannesburg"."We appreciate the manner in which delegates from all the regions exercised discipline and ensured that they hold productive conferences," ANC regional spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.The elected Regional Office Bearers in the two regions are: Greater Johannesburg Region:
Chairperson: Jeff Makhubo
Deputy Chairperson: Eunice Mcina
Regional Secretary: Dada Morero
Deputy Regional Secretary: Loyiso Masuku
Treasurer: Mpho Moerane
Ekurhuleni Region:
Chairperson: Mzwandile Masina
Deputy Chairperson: Jongizizwe Dlabathi
Regional Secretary: Thembinkosi Nciza
Deputy Regional Secretary: Phelisa Nkunjana
Treasurer: Doctor Xhakaza
Source: News24