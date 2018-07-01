1 July 2018

South Africa: Wedding Rush - Mercedes Benz Speedster Arrested Clocking 210k/H

year-old man was arrested after he was caught by the Gauteng Traffic Police's High Speed Unit driving at breakneck speed in a Mercedes Benz E350on Saturday.

The driver, who claims to work at Mercedes Benz, was driving at 210 km/h on R21 near Olifantsfontein because he wanted to be on time for a wedding.

"The speedster was arrested on the spot and taken to Olifantsfontein Police Station where he was formally charged with reckless driving and exceeding the prescribed speed limit of 120km/h on a freeway," Gauteng Department of Community Safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said.

"The man was later released on R 1000 bail and will appear in Tembisa Magistrate Court shortly."

The Department of Community Safety condemned bad driving behavior and conduct displayed by Gauteng drivers.

"Reckless driving and excessive speeding is one of the major contributors of fatal crashes the roads in the province," Morwane said.

"Gauteng Traffic Police and other law enforcement agencies will continue to deal decisively with those who do not adhere to the rules of the road particularly given the high rate of fatalities that the province continues to experience."

