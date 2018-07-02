1 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: '18 Hours' Tops Kenyan Movies Nominated for 2018 AMVCA Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Several Kenyans actors, actresses, movies makers and films have been nominated for this year's Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

The 2018 AMVCA nominees in all 27 categories were announced on Saturday night in Lagos, Nigeria by the duo of popular Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Joselyn Dumas and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi via a syndicated broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

18 Hours, a film which was inspired by a true event, led Kenya films with five nominations. The film, which follows a rookie paramedic who spends 18 hours in an ambulance to save the life of an accident casualty, has been nominated for Best Movie in East Africa, Best Overal Movie (Phoebe Ruguru), Best Writer for Kevin Njue, Best Sound Track (Jacktone Okore) and Best Picture (Mark Maina).

OTHER NOMINATIONS

The movie is inspired by the story of Brian Odhiambo, a paramedic, and the late Alex Madaga, a victim of a road accident who in October 2015 spent 18 hours in an ambulance after being denied admission by various hospitals in Nairobi.

In the Best Documentary category, Denis Wanjohi Maina has gotten a nomination for the documentary The Flesh Business.

Sarika Hemi Lakhani has been nominated in the Best Indigenous Language movie or TV series for his hit movie Supa Modo, while fanny girl Nyce Wanjeri has been nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy for her character in the Auntie Boss.

Voting for the AMVCAs is now open and will close on Sunday August 24, 2018. All terms and conditions apply and are available on the Africa Magic website.

Kenya

Changes to Law Seek to Beat Child Traffickers At Their Own Game

A raft of legal amendments in the National Assembly seeks to tighten laws and confront child trafficking involving… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.