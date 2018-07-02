Kenya: '18 Hours' Tops Kenyan Movies Nominated for 2018 AMVCA Awards

Several Kenyans actors, actresses, movies makers and films have been nominated for this year's Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

The 2018 AMVCA nominees in all 27 categories were announced on Saturday night in Lagos, Nigeria by the duo of popular Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Joselyn Dumas and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi via a syndicated broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

18 Hours, a film which was inspired by a true event, led Kenya films with five nominations. The film, which follows a rookie paramedic who spends 18 hours in an ambulance to save the life of an accident casualty, has been nominated for Best Movie in East Africa, Best Overal Movie (Phoebe Ruguru), Best Writer for Kevin Njue, Best Sound Track (Jacktone Okore) and Best Picture (Mark Maina).

OTHER NOMINATIONS

The movie is inspired by the story of Brian Odhiambo, a paramedic, and the late Alex Madaga, a victim of a road accident who in October 2015 spent 18 hours in an ambulance after being denied admission by various hospitals in Nairobi.

In the Best Documentary category, Denis Wanjohi Maina has gotten a nomination for the documentary The Flesh Business.

Sarika Hemi Lakhani has been nominated in the Best Indigenous Language movie or TV series for his hit movie Supa Modo, while fanny girl Nyce Wanjeri has been nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy for her character in the Auntie Boss.

Voting for the AMVCAs is now open and will close on Sunday August 24, 2018. All terms and conditions apply and are available on the Africa Magic website.