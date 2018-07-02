Kenya: How Citizen TV Anchor Jacque Maribe's Surprise Engagement Went Down

Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe is now officially taken after she accepted a marriage proposal from her fiancé in a colorful surprise event on Saturday at a city restaurant.

Her fiancé, only identified as Jowi, surprised the broadcast journalist when he went down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

The occasion was attended by among others actress Shix Kapienga and anchor Terryanne Chebet who witnessed the romantic moment when Jacque said yes.

The anchor has always kept her love life private but on numerous occasions there have been speculations that she might be dating State House's Secretary of Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication, Dennis Itumbi.

On one occasion, Itumbi even surprised her with a birthday cake in the middle of a live news broadcast.