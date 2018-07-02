Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has revealed some erstwhile unknown secrets of her love life with estranged partner Diamond Platinumz, including claims that she contributed millions to help the bongo sensation build a mansion in Tanzania.

In a candid interview with Tanzanian newspaper Mwanaspoti, Zari shade light on her troubled relationship Diamond which lasted four years before they split in February this year over claims of infidelity.

"When he (Diamond) got me pregnant with Tiffah (her only daughter), I decided to relocate to Tanzania. First, I helped him complete his mansion in Mandale. I chucked a lot of money to help him finish the house knowing that it would be our new home. I even helped him import interior decors and furniture from South Africa having purchased them at Sandton," Zari claims.

MATRIMONIAL HOME

Diamond's mansion is estimated to be worth Tsh400 million (Sh18 million), with the interior and furniture alone worth about Tsh70 million (Sh3.1 million).

The 37-year-old businesswoman, who turns a year older September, further confessed that it hurts her hearing about how Diamond has taken to cohabiting with other women in the same house that was supposed to be their matrimonial home.

"When I met Nassib (Diamond) he had no clue neither plans about his future but then I decided to settle down with him. I do recall the many projects we put up together only for him to turn his back on me. It hurts," the socialite said.