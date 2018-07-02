Kenya: Wedding Bells for Lovebirds Vera Sidika and Otile Brown

Socialite Vera Sidika has hinted that she will soon be walking down the aisles to get married to her musician boyfriend Otile Brown.

In an interview on NTV on Friday, Vera said she has already met Otile's grandmother who is his guardian being that the artiste is orphaned.

Without giving a specific date, Vera said their wedding will be soon and even promise to deliver wedding cards to NTV's Jane Ngoiri and Samir Bry.

During her beauty parlor launch over the weekend, she thanked the event organizer captioning how she was looking forward to working with her on her wedding preparations.

During the NTV interview Vera also stated that her relationship with the singer was real adding that they had been together for seven months before it became public.

INSEPARABLE

"It has now been a year plus. If it was kiki (showbiz) it would have ended in a few weeks so it's a real relationship," she said.

Asked why neither of them was moving to the other's home she said everyone needs privacy even when in a relationship.

Vera also revealed how they are inseparable explaining that she often stays with him in the studio during recordings because he says she is his inspiration.

The socialite went on to detail how her style has changed since she started businesses adding that she no longer wears short dresses and skirts.

"Vera is evolving, I am now a businesswoman hence my new decent look," she said.

She has recently opened a beauty parlor to add to her stable of businesses that started with her detox tea branded as Veetox.