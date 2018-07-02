1 July 2018

Nigeria: Football Fans Enjoy Thrilling Moments At #ThisIsNaija Fans Park in Port Harcourt

By Opeyemi Kehinde

Football lovers in Port Harcourt, Rivers state were yesterday treated to some thrilling moments during the FIFA 2018 World Cup game between Argentina and France.

Bearing deep grudges from the Super Eagles' loss to Argentina last Tuesday, the fans in Rivers state capital were understandably thirsty for vengeance, hence majority vowed their support for the French team.

Similarly, the Argentine's Lionel Messi fans refused to be intimidated, even though they were outnumbered, they showed up to support their football legend.

The sitting arrangement at the fan park was designed such that the French supporters sat on the right while the Argentina supporters sat on the left.

As the game began, the french drew the first blood through Atletico Madrid's talisman Antoine Griezmann who sent the keeper the wrong way to bury a penalty and the French side who were the majority celebrated while trolling the Argentine supporters. That did not last long though as Angel Di Maria pulled one from the top drawer to level the game and the Argentine side returned the trolling favour.

The second half saw Argentina take the lead but it did not last long as French teenager, Mbappe restored parity. Further goals came from the French side who sealed their quarter final place by running out 4-3 winners as the fans were delighted with the match.

A statement from Kwese said though the Super Eagles have been eliminated from the Russia 2018 World Cup, #ThisIsNaija fan parks are still open to football lovers across the country as well as on mobile through the Kwese iflix app.

It added that football lovers can catch all the actions of the tournament at the fans parks and via its mobile app.

