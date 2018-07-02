1 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Special Courts Conclude 324 Cases in 6 Months

By John Chuks Azu

The Special Courts designated for corruption and financial crimes cases in the country have delivered 324 judgements, struck out 12 cases and reserved 62 cases for judgement in the last six months.

According to a statement by the Director of Information of the National Judicial Council (NJC), the details are contained in the report of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trials Monitoring Committee, (COTRIMCO), inaugurated in November 2017 by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The Committee, headed by a retired justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima, had toured the courts in the six geopolitical zones of the country to monitor and ensure compliance with the CJN's directive on speedy trial of corruption cases.

