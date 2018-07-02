Zimbabwe: Mugabe Will Vote for Me, Says Chamisa

Photo: BBC HARDtalk/Youtube

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on BBC HARDtalk.

MDC Alliance president Mr Nelson Chamisa yesterday said he was confident of getting at least one vote from former president Mr Robert Mugabe even if the whole country decides not to vote for him in the harmonised elections on July 30.

Speaking tongue-in-cheek Mr Chamisa, who has business dealings with the Mugabes, appeared to confirm speculation that the Mugabes had thrown their lot with him.

Addressing an MDC Alliance rally at Shamva Stadium in Mazowe North yesterday, Mr Chamisa said he was ready to govern, saying even if people do not vote for him, he will still go to State House and ask President Mnangagwa to leave so that he could take over.

Parliament, Mr Chamisa said would operate for 24 hours and there would be a television dedicated to covering the events happening there called Parliament Television.

"I laughed when I heard that Mugabe said he will vote for me," he said. "I cannot refuse a vote. I know that even if you refuse to vote for me, I have one vote from Mugabe.

"People sleep in Parliament, especially zanu-pf MPs, we want to cover Parliamentary debates and events 24/7. We are introducing Parliament Television.

"In three months, I promise you that you will invite me to your homes to testify that life has changed for the better. In a week's time you will have money in Automated Teller Machines. You will enjoy Christmas this year."

Mr Chamisa said there would be no elections if the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission refused to reveal where the ballot paper came from.

"We will give tittle deeds to beneficiaries of the land reform programme," he said. "We want to restore Mashonaland Central to be the hub of agriculture. Mvurwi must not be a township, it must become a city.

"We have a spatial development plan and we will support each province according to its resources. We will introduce devolution of power and Government offices will be here, e-government.

"No one will work and not receive pension. People who are 65 years and above will be receiving a social grant, which is better than the $80 from NSSA. Police officers will no longer be manning roads, they will be replaced by digital cameras.

"We will have agrarian reform and compensate farmers who lost their farms. We cannot be outdone by South Africa and Botswana, give me an opportunity and see.

"In September, we will start a public works programme.

"I was in Ethiopia yesterday and I was surprised by their development, they attributed the success to an efficient government. Problems of the government are reflected in your pockets."

Mr Chamisa chastised MDC Alliance leaders in the constituency, saying they were failing to give people direction.