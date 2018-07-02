1 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: In Spite Curfew, Gunmen Kill Six in Fresh Attack On Plateau

By Seriki Adinoyi

Jos — In spite of the curfew imposed on Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, six persons have again been killed in an early morning attack on Rahwol-Fwi village, a community in Fan District of the local government in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The attack, which lasted for almost an hour before the intervention of Nigerian military as narrated by a witness, also had a Baptism Church, its pastorium, Government Hospital and 17 houses burnt.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman of the military Special Task Force (STF), Major Umar Adams, however said it was four persons that died, adding that more personnel have been deployed in the community.

The attackers reportedly swooped on the village in motorcycles at about 2:45am when the victims were asleep, wreaked havoc and escaped before the arrival of security operatives.

Solomon Mwantiyi, spokesman of Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), who condemned the attack, also revealed that Jol community of Riyom Local Government Area also came under heavy attacks the same night leading to the destruction of farmlands.

