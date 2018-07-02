2 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Macron's Visit - Lagos Announces Traffic Diversion in Alausa, African Shrine Axis

Photo: allafrica.com
President Emmanuel Macron to visit Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti's nightclub.

Ahead of the historic visit of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron to Lagos, the state government yesterday announced traffic diversion and restricted movement from 12noon to 12 midnight on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 around the Alausa, African Shrine/Agidingbi axis.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, in a statement appealed for the understanding of residents, urging motorists to make use of alternative routes provided.

"While we regret the inconvenience that this might cause the public, especially those who live and work in the area, we appeal that you kindly bear with us during this period and make use of the alternative routes provided," Salaam said.

Macron is expected to be hosted by the state government at the African Shrine on Tuesday.

