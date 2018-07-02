Uganda: Police Probe New Death Threats On Politicians

Kampala — Police have started investigations into death threats against Opposition politicians to ascertain the truth and motive of the perpetrators.

"The Lord Mayor [Erias Lukwago] wrote to the Inspector General of Police about these threats and the matter is currently being investigated so that we can get the truth regarding those threats," Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire told Daily Monitor yesterday.

However, Mr Owoyesigire was tight-lipped on preliminary findings, saying it is a sensitive matter whose investigations cannot be discussed in the media.

The revelation comes at a time when some Opposition leaders have raised concern over a death threat alert which was posted on Facebook last week by one Titus Seruga.

In his post, Mr Seruga claimed three assassins have once again crossed to Uganda to take out another high-profile politician.

"My prediction is that the next target will be an Opposition leader to raise tension in Uganda and push a narrative that NRM has reiterated," his post reads in part.

Threat

The post adds: "Bobi Wine, Kizza Besigye, Lukwago and others should take extra caution in the coming two weeks."

Mr Seruga has in the past posted intelligence-related information, causing public scare.

The number of his followers increases every day, but his whereabouts or identity remain a mystery.

Mr Owoyesigire said security officers were investigating the source of Mr Seruga's information and intentions.

Mr Lukwago told Daily Monitor yesterday that security operatives should take Mr Seruga's post seriously to establish the truth.

"How did he come to know that assassins have crossed to Rwanda to assassinate some of us? If they could arrest Betty Nambooze for merely posting on Facebook about the death of Ibrahim Abiriga, then why not hunt down Seruga to give them more details on the planned assassinations on us?" Mr Lukwago asked.

Through his personal assistant, Elvis Kintu Nsonyi, the Lord Mayor wrote to the IGP, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, about his security shortly after the threats.

Mr Fred Egesa, a security expert, said given the current delicate political atmosphere and social media wars, threats could be used just to create fear, but cautioned security agencies to investigate the threats to ascertain their truth.

Last month, Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga was gunned down with his brother, Saidi Bogo.