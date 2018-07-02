Uganda: Govt Electricity Arrears Increase to Shs135 Billion

Kampala — The armed forces owe Umeme Shs128b out of the total debt of Shs135 billion that combined government agencies owe the company in electricity bills as of April 2018.

In a document tabled before a parliamentary committee, Umeme said the arrears are have increased from Shs89.5 billion government agencies owed the electricity company in 2013. Topping the defaulters list is the Defence Ministry (Shs70 billion), followed by Uganda Police (Shs38 billion), Uganda Prisons (Shs14 billion) and Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (Shs4 billion).

The Uganda Industrial Research Institute owes Umeme Shs1.4 billion and Mulago Hospital Shs1.3 billion, according to the document before the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase).

Umeme says it is because of these unpaid bills that the firm at times withholds payments to the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL). UETCL is the sole buyer of bulk electricity from the power generation plants, which it sells to electricity distribution networks.

In the past, some government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have disputed the outstanding amount Umeme attributed to them.

For instance, the May 2014 Audit of the Government of Uganda Power Accounts held by Umeme for the period March 1, 2005 to February 23, 2013 report by PricewatershouseCoopers, said then that Police, Mulago, Health and Finance disputed Shs1 billion, Shs244, 337, Shs57million, and Shs67 million respectively.

The arrears many MDAs owe Umeme are an indication that many have not switched from postpaid meters to prepaid ones.

Government had in the past directed the MDAs to settle for prepaid meters.

However, an Umeme official said recently that some MDAs actually prefer the postpaid meters to the prepaid meters.

The reasoning is that with prepay, once the units an entity has paid for run out, power supply would be cut - something they do not want.

Some of the entities are accused of bypassing the meters Umeme installs on their premises, thus, contributing to commercial energy losses, which presently are at 7.3 per cent.