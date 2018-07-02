Uganda: Mbarara Council Pays Tribute to Former Mayor

Kampala — Flags at Mbarara Municipal Council offices in Boma, Kamukuzi Division, were flying at half-mast at the weekend following the death of the town's former mayor Robert Bakira Rutehenda.

Rutehenda succumbed to pneumonia at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala on Friday. His casket was received at Mbarara Municipal Council offices yesterday for recognition. The Municipal Council held a special session chaired by Mbarara Municipal speaker Bonny Tashobya Karutsya in recognition of the former mayor.

Rutehenda was praised for various developments in Mbarara. The former mayor is remembered for constructing health facilities in the three old divisions of Kamukuzi, Kakoba and Nyamitanga.

He will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Nyakigando, Kanyansheko in Nyabuhikye Sub-county, Ibanda District today.

In his eulogy, Mbarara District Chairperson Capt J.B. Bamuturaki Tumusiime described Rutehenda as a person who promoted development.

Appeal

Capt Tumusiime asked local political leaders to emulate the late Rutehenda and refrain from politics of hatred and conflict.

Mbarara Mayor Robert Kakyebezi Mugabi concurred with the council to rename one of the municipal roads after Rutehenda. The roads named are Macalister, Bishop Wills, Makhan Singh among others.

According to Rutehenda's elder brother Geoffrey Murari, the deceased was born on November 11, 1942 in Ruharo, Mbarara District by the late Edward Rutehenda, a former county chief in then Ankole Kingdom.

He attended Ibanda Boys Primary School in Ibanda and Ruyonza Primary School in Bushenyi, Mbarara High School, St. Leos College Kyegobe in Fort Portal.

He went to Netherlands and Britain to study livestock farming and upon his return he started a cattle ranch for exotic and indigenous cows at Kibenga Village along Mbarara-Masaka Road in the then Nyabushozi County now Kiruhura District.

In December 1972, he married his wife Victor Rutehenda and were blessed with seven children.

Service record

Rutehenda served as Mbarara Municipality Mayor from 1992 to 2002. He was replaced by Wilson Tumwine who has also been replaced by Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, the current mayor.

Rutehenda was Head of Laity at Nyabuhikye Archdeaconry in the current Northwest Ankole Diocese and chairman of the Finance Committee at the same diocese by the time of death. He also served as Ibanda NRM District chairperson from 2006 to 2016.