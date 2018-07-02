The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has interdicted 12 teachers in West Pokot County over exam cheating.

Among them are former principals of two schools where last year's KCSE results were cancelled by the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec), which cited cheating. A letter seen by Nation indicates that former Ortum Boys principal Jonathan Siwanyang, who had been transferred to Chewoyet Boys, has received his interdiction letter.

Also affected is former St. Cecilia Chepareria Girls principal Mary Ruto, who had been moved to St. Josephs Girls in Kitale.

Others are primary school teachers, who were among invigilators in two exam centres where the results were cancelled.

INTERDICTION LETTERS

West Pokot TSC Director Geoffrey Chemos confirmed that 12 teachers have received the interdiction letters. In December 2017, Knec cancelled results of 500 students of Ortum Boys and St. Cecilia Girls. The results had already been released to the candidates.

This prompted Pokot South MP David Pkossing to a file case in court. The High Court in Kapenguria quashed Knec's decision on the cancellation of the results of the two schools.

Meanwhile, education stakeholders in the county have protested over the interdiction. West Pokot Knut Secretary Martin Sembelo accused TSC of interdicting the teachers without following proper procedure.

SUPREMACY BATTLE

He said the teachers are victims of supremacy battle among local politicians who have been interfering with education matters.

"It is very wrong for TSC to sack teachers in such a marginalised area, where we have a serious staffing problem. We want TSC and Knec to conduct thorough investigations before dismissing the teachers," said Mr Sembelo.

He said the union will not allow TSC to intimidate teachers. The official said the union is following up the matter to ensure the e affected teachers get justice.

He also warned politicians who have been interfering with schools management that the union is going to crack the whip.