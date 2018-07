Photo: Elizabeth Ojina/Nation

Kisumu Girls High School students head home on July 2, 2018, after authorities ordered school to shut.

Kisumu Girls High School has been closed indefinitely after students went on rampage and destroyed property.

The students accused the school principal of high-handedness.

Kisumu County Director of Education Sabina Aroni ordered the school closure on Monday, saying the students had become rowdy.

"From what we gathered the girls' complaints touched on entertainment and freedom of worship," Ms Aroni said.