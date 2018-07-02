The construction of the 6 billion bypass to de-congest Eldoret town might take longer than expected due to land compensation disputes.

The National Land Commission (NLC) has moved to resolve some of the issues that have delayed the implementation of the Eldoret Southern Bypass project funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in conjunction with the government.

NLC Chairman Muhammad Swazuri yesterday admitted that there had been disputes over compensation of displaced families.

DESIGN

He disclosed that a team had pitched tent in Eldoret for the last one month in an attempt to resolve the compensation issues in order to facilitate implementation of the project. "The project is expected to begin now that some of the underlying factors have been resolved," said Dr Swazuri in Eldoret. "The inspection of the project that runs from Cheplaskei to Maili Tisa is ongoing, and we are determined to ensure that it gets completed as planned to help decongest Eldoret town," he added.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has, however, petitioned the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) to rescind its decision to change the design for the construction of the bypass from the original dual carriage to a single lane.

CONGESTION

"As leaders from the North Rift Economic Bloc, we are opposed to the change of design of the road that is to connect Eldoret-Kisumu road from the initial dual carriageway to a single lane by KeNHA," said Mr Mandago.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during a courtesy call by a team from ADB led by Executive Director Weggoro Nyamajeje, KeNHA and Treasury officials.

The officials were on a two-day tour of the North Rift counties to assess progress of the construction. Dr Weggoro disclosed plans to lobby for more funds for the project. "We need to construct a dual carriage bypass to cope with traffic congestion, and if a proposal for more funds for such projects reaches my table, I won't hesitate to ink it," he said.

REPRESENTED

He noted that with contractors already on the ground, construction is expected to begin soon. "The project has already started, the contractor is on site, the supervision consultancy firm is also on site, the regional manager and the entire KenHA team is also on site, and the county is well represented," he said.

He reiterated that he was happy with the ongoing works funded by the bank in the country.

30 MONTHS

"In terms of general allocation, Kenya is leading followed by Ethiopia and Tanzania in the region, as well as Uganda and Rwanda. Kenya receives substantial amounts because the government utilizes the money properly," explained Dr Weggoro.

The 32-kilometer bypass will begin from Cheplaskei along Eldoret-Nakuru highway through to Kapseret trading center and end at Cheplaskei, Maili Tisa, on the Uganda road.

Construction work is expected to take process of the by-pass will last 30 months.