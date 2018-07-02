Message from U.S. President Donald Trump to President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on the Occasion of Independence Day

Dear Mr. President:

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish you and the people of Somalia a joyous 58th anniversary of independence.

The United States looks forward to continuing its partnership with the people and government of Somalia to work toward a brighter future.

Working together to build a stable, peaceful, prosperous Somalia is in the interest of both of our nations. You will continue to have our support on this path.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump