1 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Trump Congratulates Somalia On the Independence Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: YouTube Screenshot/CNN
(file photo)

Message from U.S. President Donald Trump to President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on the Occasion of Independence Day

Dear Mr. President:

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish you and the people of Somalia a joyous 58th anniversary of independence.

The United States looks forward to continuing its partnership with the people and government of Somalia to work toward a brighter future.

Working together to build a stable, peaceful, prosperous Somalia is in the interest of both of our nations. You will continue to have our support on this path.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump

Somalia

Five Civilians Dead in Mogadishu Mortar Attack

At least five civilians were killed and more than 10 others wounded after al-Shabab militants fired mortars in a… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.