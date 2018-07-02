28 June 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: NUM Has Noted the Latest Wage Offer From Eskom

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has noted the latest wage offer from Eskom that it presented today during the second day of the third round of wage negotiations. Eskom gave what it termed a "take it or leave it" final offer. The NUM is taking the offer to its members to get a mandate as to whether they are accepting or rejecting it. The union will be reporting back to the plenary next week Friday (6 July 2018) the mandate from its members.

On bonuses, Eskom said they are waiting for the audited report to announce a decision. Eskom proposed a 3 year take it or leave it salary increase. This offer is a "take it or leave it" from Eskom. They further said that if we do not accept this offer, Eskom will revert back to 4.7%. We view this type of negotiating as negotiating in bad faith. Eskom suspended their ability to be reasonable. They do not care about the welfare of our members.

Read the original article on COSATU.

