2 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former President Jacob Zuma's Son Dies

Photo: Rogan Ward/Reuters Media Express
Former president Jacob Zuma (file photo).

A spokesperson for the Presidency has confirmed that one of former president Jacob Zuma's sons has died.

Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, who was the youngest son of Zuma and his late wife Kate Mantsho, died on Sunday night after a short illness.

Vukile Mathabela, who is the media liaison at the Presidency, told News24 that details of Vusi's death would be released later on Monday, once a family spokesperson is appointed.

Condolences have been pouring in. Reverend Jesse Jackson tweeted on Sunday night that he was sending his prayers and condolences to the Zuma family.

Source: News24

South Africa

