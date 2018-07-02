South Africa: Cape Town Hit By Floods After Heavy Rains

While some Capetonians celebrated the gushing rain hitting their city on Sunday, the City of Cape Town said its disaster co-ordinating teams were working to mitigate any possible problems caused by flooding.

"Various roads across the city have been affected by heavy downpours... The Roads and Stormwater Department is clearing roadways and unblocking drains," said Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

Flooding was reported across the city including in Khayelitsha, Macassar, Philippi, Gugulethu, Kraaifontein, Atlantis and Maitland, as well as Parow, Goodwood, Ravensmead, Uitsig, Somerset West, Woodstock and Elsies River.

Powell said that no displaced people, injuries or damage to property had been reported - and neither were any evacuations or emergency shelters required.

"The Informal Settlements Department is making assessments and providing residents in informal settlements with flood kits."

This current situation then seemingly left many Capetonians to herald the downpour in a city which recently was plagued by a drought so severe, it was thought it might completely run out of water.

Videos and pics of water-logged streets and sheets of rain in various suburbs were posted across social media platforms.

Shopping centre N1 City was also reportedly flooded - but official confirmation of this was unavailable. N1 Centre Management declined to comment when contacted by News24.

From Karl MattheeFlooding City N1 pic.twitter.com/ancSOEEAIf-- Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) July 1, 2018

From Andrew NorrisStorm drains cannot handle all the water Cape Town pic.twitter.com/ovOws1O0mT-- Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) July 1, 2018

#CTFlooding Goodwood Street, Goodwood...and rising pic.twitter.com/HHNDHDCswa-- Grant i Stephens (@GrantiStephens) July 1, 2018

The rains we've been praying for are here #CapeTown #CapeStorm #CapeFloods pic.twitter.com/qslSUA2Fbq-- Anele Mfazwe ???? (@mfazwe) July 1, 2018

Yoh it rained so hard in Sea Point just now. Proper big rain. Literally took 10 min for the road next to my building to flood. Owner of the Audi is not gonna be happy pic.twitter.com/PCSOF8i96Q-- Daddy (@LifeisSavage) July 1, 2018

Source: News24