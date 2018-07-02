2 July 2018

Zimbabwe: Two Players Perish in Crash

By Mukudzei Chingwere

The local football fraternity was yesterday plunged into mourning following the death of three Nembudziya FC players and a supporter in a road accident on their way from a ZIFA Midlands Division Two B league match. Nembudziya FC were involved in a road accident in the early hours of yesterday from a league match against BM Academy in Redcliff on Saturday when the truck they were travelling in had a brake failure before hitting stray cows.

The lorry was reportedly carrying 45 people when tragedy struck, with 13 having escaped with serious injuries.

Reports suggest that the team delayed departing Redcliff watching a Soccer World Cup last 16 match between France and Argentina.

ZIFA confirmed the names of the deceased as Ashton Munetsi (24), Clemence Chenzara (35), Zivanai Maendaenda (24) and a supporter, Christopher Andrea (43).

ZIFA Midlands chairman Brian Chishanga mourned the deceased.

"It is unfortunate for the province to lose life and I am also told that there are some who escaped with serious injuries.

"This loss is not only for the families of the deceased, but also for the entire football fraternity.

"I am also told the team delayed leaving Redcliff as they wanted to watch a World Cup match between France and Argentina. It is important for clubs to ensure their teams travel on time," said Chishanga.

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa extended his condolences and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association has learnt with great (worry) of the death of Nembudziya FC players and a supporter in a car accident in Gokwe on Saturday.

"On behalf of the ZIFA Executive Committee, the ZIFA Assembly, the ZIFA Secretariat and the entire football family and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the ZIFA Midlands Province and the Nembudziya community during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased, may they find comfort in the Lord."

