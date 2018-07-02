South Africa: Land Issue, the ANC's Brexit Moment

opinion

What does it mean when a democracy with a free market and open economy, globally traded currency and import-orientated consumer base, decides to debate the suspension of property rights as if it is a legitimate option? Well, it means we are again at a crossroads as a country.

The Parliamentary constitutional review committee has begun public consultations on the question of amending the Constitution to allow the state to expropriate land without compensation.

Detractors of the proposed land compensation policy warn of food insecurity, job losses, capital flight and violent resistance that will result. Supporters argue for the restoration of the dignity of black Africans who were dispossessed of land during colonialism and apartheid.

Thee years ago I began making the argument in my foresight and scenario work that the "land question" will come to top the national agenda....