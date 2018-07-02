MDC Alliance candidate for Mwenezi East Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has come under fire for uttering racist comments about Zanu-PF candidate for the constituency, Cde Joosbi Omar.

Mr Bhasikiti, a former Resident Minister for Masvingo Province, on Thursday last week, tweeted: "Contesting an Indian in rural Mwenezi no matter how much people are intimidated they will choose one of their own zvekuti kuZanu nyangwe ukaisa dhongi vanhu vanorivhotera zvakaenda nemwene wazvo."

The MDC Alliance candidate insisted with his racist sentiments when The Herald phoned him to confirm if the tweet was not fake.

He confirmed posting the racist comments.

"In what way is it racist?" asked Mr Bhasikiti. "It is a surprise in Mwenezi East. There is no one Indian voter to vote for him. He (Cde Omar) has gone to rural, rural Mwenezi kusina kana one of his blood kin and there is nothing racist in saying that."

Mr Bhasikiti added: "I did not say Omar should not contest. I am saying it is unique that an Indian is contesting where there are no Indians. It is just like self-imposition."

Mr Bhasikiti's utterances do not tally with the fact that 18 700 people in Mwenezi East voted for Cde Omar only last year in a by-election to replace the late Cde Joshua Moyo.

His rivals only managed a combined 868 votes.

Mr Bhasikiti was slammed by many Twitteratis as a racist.

@ishmael mazorodze reacted: "I am shocked with this level of racism! Reign in on this malcontent

@nelsonchamisa wrote: "This may deface you unnecessarily. You didn't need this in the alliance in the first place, I guess." Luke Chuma urged Mr Bhasikiti to focus on campaigning.

"Chuma, pliz focus on winning & connecting w pepo not race. Omar is a Zimbabwean tt all tt matters," said @LukeChuma, while @Takura ndhloko reacted: "No KB. Im a Mwenezian (An MDC supporter and voter since its formation). You need to work harder than these unfortunate statements yu ar tweeting. It has bn hard to convince our elders (who were willing 2 spoil the MP ballot) there 2 vote yu this time for the sake of the Alliance."

Shelton Nhamoinesu, through his Twitter handle @SheltonSamaita was more blunt.

"Take this stupid tweet down, its doing a huge disservice to the logo of the party of excellence. Black, White, Indian we're all one people if we will vote for you it is because we identify with your policies and ideals NOT because you are black. For a Dr we expect better mukuru," posted Shelton.

Izzy Nhema described Mr Bhasikiti as foolish, posting: "People won't know how foolish one is until they open their mouth. Silence from you campaigns is much better for yu than these kind of statements exposing yo shallowness."