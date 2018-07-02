Africans Still in the World Cup

Photo: Daily Monitor

FIFA world cup trophy.

Paul Pogba (midfielder): Born in France to Guinean parents. Plays for Manchester United.

Thomas Lemar (midfielder): Born in France and is of Nigerian/Guadeloupe descent. His grandfather played for the Super Eagles. Plays for Monaco.

Corentin Tolisso (midfielder): Born in France with a father of Togolese descent. Plays for Bayern Munich.

N'Golo Kanté (midfielder): Born in France to Malien parents. Plays for Chelsea.

Blaise Matuidi (midfielder): Born in France to an Angolan father and a Congolese mother. Plays for Juventus.

Steven Nzonzi (midfielder): Born in France to parents of DR Congo descent. Plays for Sevilla.

Kylian Mbappé (striker): Born in France to a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother. Plays for Paris Saint-Germain' on loan from Monaco.

Ousmane Dembélé (striker): Born in France to a Nigerian/Malien father and a Mauritian/Senegalese mother. Plays for Barcelona.

Nabil Fekir (striker): Born in France to parents of Algerian descent. Plays for Lyon.