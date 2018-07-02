2 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Africans Still in the World Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
FIFA world cup trophy.

Paul Pogba (midfielder): Born in France to Guinean parents. Plays for Manchester United.

Thomas Lemar (midfielder): Born in France and is of Nigerian/Guadeloupe descent. His grandfather played for the Super Eagles. Plays for Monaco.

Corentin Tolisso (midfielder): Born in France with a father of Togolese descent. Plays for Bayern Munich.

N'Golo Kanté (midfielder): Born in France to Malien parents. Plays for Chelsea.

Blaise Matuidi (midfielder): Born in France to an Angolan father and a Congolese mother. Plays for Juventus.

Steven Nzonzi (midfielder): Born in France to parents of DR Congo descent. Plays for Sevilla.

Kylian Mbappé (striker): Born in France to a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother. Plays for Paris Saint-Germain' on loan from Monaco.

Ousmane Dembélé (striker): Born in France to a Nigerian/Malien father and a Mauritian/Senegalese mother. Plays for Barcelona.

Nabil Fekir (striker): Born in France to parents of Algerian descent. Plays for Lyon.

Africa

African Banks Consider Chinese Yuan, But Risks Loom

More than a dozen African countries have been weighing the merits of adding the Chinese yuan to their mix of foreign… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.