Zimbabwe: Human Rights Body Slams Bomb Attack

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has said the bombing that occurred at White City Stadium week ago is one of the worst forms of politically motivated violence since the country attained its independence in 1980.

ZHRC said in a statement last week that the attack infringed on the citizens' right to participate in peaceful political activities, as well as freedom of assembly.

"The commission is gravely perturbed by all forms of violence, with Saturday's (June 23) bomb blast being one of the worst forms of politically motivated violence since independence in 1980," said ZHRC.

"Such a senseless act of violence is an affront to the fundamental human rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The commission notes the political rights enshrined in our Constitution, in particular Section (67) (1) (b) which guarantees every citizen the right to make political choices freely."

The commission said the terror attack goes against President Mnangagwa's messages advocating for a peaceful, free and fair election.

"This is indeed a dastardly and horrendous incident occurring at a time when His Excellency is leading the nation in creating a political environment free of violence, coercion and intimidation as the country prepares for harmonised elections due on 30 July 2018," said ZHRC.

"ZHRC notes that the President has been consistent in preaching and advocating for peace, forgiveness and unity amongst the people of Zimbabwe, thus, promoting a environment conducive to conducting of free, fair transparent and credible elections, laying ground for socio-economic development of the country."

The ZHRC mourned the death of two security officers from injuries sustained in the blast, saying sanctity of life should be upheld.

It urged police to swiftly arrest the criminals who committed Saturday's crime.

"The ZHRC, therefore, implores the law enforcement agents and the Government of Zimbabwe, to do everything possible to swiftly bring the perpetrators of the abhorrent incident on Saturday, 23 June 2018, to book," said the human rights body.

"This will work as a deterrent to like-minded individuals, and in the process assist in preserving the peace that the majority of Zimbabweans love so dearly."

Local, regional and international bodies have condemned the terror attack which has resulted in Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi and Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri being airlifted to South Africa for further treatment.