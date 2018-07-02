2 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: 45-Year-Old Dies of Swine Flu

Tagged:

Related Topics

The health ministry has announced the death of a 45-year-old man who was last week diagnosed with the swine flu virus, also known as the H1N1 virus.

Acting deputy health permanent secretary David Uirab said the man died at the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek on Friday.

The ministry did not, however, reveal the man's identity, nor did they say where he came from.

Uirab added that the number of people who were diagnosed with swine flu stood at seven on Friday.

Among the seven was a six-month-old boy who was admitted and treated for a flu-like illness on 22 June, and later tested positive for the virus.

In a media statement last week, the health ministry classified the virus as seasonal influenza after the 2009 pandemic.

The virus has been circulating all-year-round in the last decade. However, cases peak during winter, meaning people will get ill from this particular strain.

The virus is primarily transmitted through coughing and sneezing, or direct contact with surfaces contaminated with infected droplets.

People most at risk are children under the age of five years, elderly people over 65 years, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems.

Namibia experienced a large-scale emergence of the virus in 2009-2010, where over 8 000 cases were reported, of which 102 cases tested positive.

The ministry added that the best protection against H1N1 is to have seasonal flu vaccinations, which are available countrywide.

Other prevention measures include practising respiratory hygiene by covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing, and washing hands with soap and water.

- Nampa

Namibia

Farmer Gets Date for Murder Sentence

Aranos area farmer Willem Barnard, who has been convicted of murder in connection with a shooting incident that claimed… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.