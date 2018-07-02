Namibia: 45-Year-Old Dies of Swine Flu

The health ministry has announced the death of a 45-year-old man who was last week diagnosed with the swine flu virus, also known as the H1N1 virus.

Acting deputy health permanent secretary David Uirab said the man died at the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek on Friday.

The ministry did not, however, reveal the man's identity, nor did they say where he came from.

Uirab added that the number of people who were diagnosed with swine flu stood at seven on Friday.

Among the seven was a six-month-old boy who was admitted and treated for a flu-like illness on 22 June, and later tested positive for the virus.

In a media statement last week, the health ministry classified the virus as seasonal influenza after the 2009 pandemic.

The virus has been circulating all-year-round in the last decade. However, cases peak during winter, meaning people will get ill from this particular strain.

The virus is primarily transmitted through coughing and sneezing, or direct contact with surfaces contaminated with infected droplets.

People most at risk are children under the age of five years, elderly people over 65 years, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems.

Namibia experienced a large-scale emergence of the virus in 2009-2010, where over 8 000 cases were reported, of which 102 cases tested positive.

The ministry added that the best protection against H1N1 is to have seasonal flu vaccinations, which are available countrywide.

Other prevention measures include practising respiratory hygiene by covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing, and washing hands with soap and water.

- Nampa